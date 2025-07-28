Lions Sign CB Nick Whiteside

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed CB Nick Whiteside to a contract.

Whiteside, 25, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp but spent his first two seasons with Washington’s practice squad.

The Commanders signed Whiteside to the active roster in January 2024 but waived him after camp last year.

In his career, Whiteside has appeared in two games for the Commanders.