Lions Sign DT Miles Brown

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve signed DT Miles Brown to a contract on Friday.

Brown, 23, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wofford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was able to make the final roster coming out of the preseason but was on and off of Arizona’s practice squad his first two seasons in the league.

Brown signed on to the Titans’ practice squad last year, but was eventually released this past January.

In 2019, Brown appeared in three games for the Cardinals and recorded two total tackles.