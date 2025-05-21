Lions Sign First-Round DT Tyleik Williams

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed first-round DT Tyleik Williams to his rookie contract.

Williams, 22, was a two-year starter at Ohio State. He earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, Second-Team All-American and Second-Team All-Big Ten selections in 2023, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2022, and Freshman All-American and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2021.

The Lions used the No. 28 overall pick in round one on Williams. He’s projected to sign Williams to a four-year, $16,458,064 contract that includes a $8,609,500 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his college career, Williams appeared in 51 games and started 25 times, recording 137 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and 10 pass defenses.

We will have more on Williams’ deal as it becomes available.