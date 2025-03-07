Lions Sign LB Derrick Barnes To Three-Year Extension

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Lions have signed LB Derrick Barnes to a three-year, $25.5 million extension on Friday.
The contract reportedly includes $16 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Barnes’ 2024 season was limited to just three games due to an injury that led to him being placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Barnes, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and a second-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Lions drafted Barnes with pick No. 113 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.
He is in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,261,205 million that includes a $4,261,205 million signing bonus.
In 2024, Barnes appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded ten tackles.
