Lions Sign LB Julian Stanford To PS

The Detroit Lions announced that they have signed veteran LB Julian Stanford to their practice squad.

Stanford, 32, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner back in 2012. He had brief stints with the Lions and Buccaneers before signing with the Jets’ practice squad in 2015.

New York eventually promoted him to their active roster during the 2016 season but was eventually waived with an injury designation and later reverted to their injured reserve list.

Stanford signed a two-year, $3 million deal with the Bills and finished out the deal before joining the Panthers in 2021.

In 2022, Stanford appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded no tackles.