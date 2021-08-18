Lions Sign OLB Rashod Berry

The Lions announced Wednesday they have signed OLB Rashod Berry.

#Lions have signed free agent OLB Rashod Berry. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 18, 2021

Berry was just released by the Patriots but it looks like he’ll quickly have another opportunity with a team.

Berry, 24, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes.

New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times.

In 2020, Berry appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.