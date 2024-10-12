Lions Sign RB David Montgomery To Two-Year, $18.25M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Lions and RB David Montgomery have agreed to a two-year, $18.25 million extension on Saturday that includes $10.5 million guaranteed.

The Lions have already announced the deal with Montgomery:

This new deal will keep Montgomery under team control through the 2027 season.

Montgomery still had two years remaining on his contract, so this is a rare move for a running back to secure a new contract that far away from free agency.

Either way, Detroit clearly values what Montgomery brings to their offense as a solid compliment to Jahmyr Gibbs.

Montgomery, 27, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and was allowed to walk as a free agent by Chicago.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal last year.

In 2024, Montgomery has appeared in four games for the Lions and rushed for 271 yards on 63 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 94 yards and four total touchdowns.