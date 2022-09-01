Lions Sign RB Jermar Jefferson To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have announced they’ve signed RB Jermar Jefferson to their practice squad.

The full practice squad includes: 

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. LB Jarrad Davis
  3. TE Derrick Deese
  4. T Obinna Eze
  5. TE Garrett Griffin
  6. DL Bruce Hector
  7. LB James Houston
  8. RB Justin Jackson
  9. WR Tom Kennedy
  10. CB A.J. Parker
  11. LB Anthony Pittman
  12. T Dan Skipper
  13. CB Saivion Smith
  14. K Aldrick Rosas
  15. RB Jermar Jefferson

Jefferson, 22, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract with Detriot. 

The Lions opted to waive Jefferson coming out of the preseason. 

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in seven games for the Lions. He rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Jefferson added another 23 yards receiving on four receptions.

