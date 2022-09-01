Lions Sign RB Jermar Jefferson To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have announced they’ve signed RB Jermar Jefferson to their practice squad.

#Lions have signed RB Jermar Jefferson to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 1, 2022

The full practice squad includes:

Jefferson, 22, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract with Detriot.

The Lions opted to waive Jefferson coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in seven games for the Lions. He rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Jefferson added another 23 yards receiving on four receptions.