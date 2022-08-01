Lions Sign RB Justin Jackson, Place WR Corey Sutton On Retired List

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they’ve signed RB Justin Jackson and placed WR Corey Sutton on the retired list.

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since.

Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with Los Angeles and has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and rushed for 364 yards on 68 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 178 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2022 Free Agents list.