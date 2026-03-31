Lions Sign S Chuck Clark

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed former Steelers S Chuck Clark.

Clark, 30, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark was set to make a base salary of $3.285 million in the final season of his deal in 2023. New York acquired him from Baltimore in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick and brought him back on a new deal for 2024. He then signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for 2025.

In 2025, Clark appeared in 15 games for the Steelers, recording 51 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents List.