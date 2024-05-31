Lions Sign Second-Round CB Ennis Rakestraw

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Detroit Lions announced they signed CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. to a rookie contract on Friday. 

This leaves just one unsigned player from the Lions’ 2024 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Terrion Arnold CB  
2 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Signed
4 Giovanni Manu OT Signed
4 Sione Vaki S Signed
6 Mekhi Wingo DT Signed
6 Christian Mahogany OG Signed

 

Rakestraw Jr, 21, was a three-year starter at Missouri and the No. 61 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,484,746 rookie contract that includes a $1,536,180 signing bonus and will carry a $1,179,045 cap figure in 2024. 

Lance Zierlein compares him to Roger McCreary.

During his four-year college career at Missouri, Rakestraw Jr appeared in 36 games and recorded 106 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, a sack, three forced fumbles, an interception, and 24 pass defenses.

