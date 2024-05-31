Lions Sign Second-Round CB Ennis Rakestraw

The Detroit Lions announced they signed CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. to a rookie contract on Friday.
The #Lions have signed the following Draft Selection:
Ennis Rakestraw
This leaves just one unsigned player from the Lions’ 2024 draft class:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|2
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Giovanni Manu
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Sione Vaki
|S
|Signed
|6
|Mekhi Wingo
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Christian Mahogany
|OG
|Signed
Rakestraw Jr, 21, was a three-year starter at Missouri and the No. 61 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,484,746 rookie contract that includes a $1,536,180 signing bonus and will carry a $1,179,045 cap figure in 2024.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Roger McCreary.
During his four-year college career at Missouri, Rakestraw Jr appeared in 36 games and recorded 106 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, a sack, three forced fumbles, an interception, and 24 pass defenses.
