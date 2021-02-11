Lions Sign TE Alize Mack To Futures Deal

The Lions announced on Thursday they have signed TE Alize Mack to a futures deal.

The #Lions have signed TE Alize Mack to a Reserve/Future contract. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 11, 2021

New HC Dan Campbell worked with Mack when he was the TE coach for the Saints, who drafted Mack in the seventh round in 2019.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Lions:

Mack, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints out of Notre Dame back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Mack later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad and had a brief stint with the Steelers before Chiefs added him to their taxi squad in November. He signed a futures deal with the Chiefs only to be released in May.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Mack caught 68 passes for 716 yards receiving and four touchdowns over the course of 24 games.