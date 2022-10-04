Lions Sign TE Shane Zylstra To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to the practice squad.

#Lions have signed TE Shane Zylstra to the Practice Squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 4, 2022

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander LB Jarrad Davis T Obinna Eze TE Garrett Griffin DL Bruce Hector LB James Houston WR Tom Kennedy CB A.J. Parker CB Saivion Smith RB Jermar Jefferson QB Tim Boyle C Ross Pierschbacher OT Darrin Paulo WR Joshua Johnson TE Shane Zylstra

Zylstra, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.

Zylstra bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He made the team coming out of the preseason but was waived in October.

For his career, Zylstra has appeared in seven games for the Lions and caught three of seven targets for 34 yards.