Lions Sign TE Shane Zylstra To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to the practice squad.
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- LB Jarrad Davis
- T Obinna Eze
- TE Garrett Griffin
- DL Bruce Hector
- LB James Houston
- WR Tom Kennedy
- CB A.J. Parker
- CB Saivion Smith
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- QB Tim Boyle
- C Ross Pierschbacher
- OT Darrin Paulo
- WR Joshua Johnson
- TE Shane Zylstra
Zylstra, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.
Zylstra bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He made the team coming out of the preseason but was waived in October.
For his career, Zylstra has appeared in seven games for the Lions and caught three of seven targets for 34 yards.
