Lions Sign TE Shane Zylstra To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to the practice squad. 

Detroit’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. LB Jarrad Davis
  3. T Obinna Eze
  4. TE Garrett Griffin
  5. DL Bruce Hector
  6. LB James Houston
  7. WR Tom Kennedy
  8. CB A.J. Parker
  9. CB Saivion Smith
  10. RB Jermar Jefferson
  11. QB Tim Boyle
  12. C Ross Pierschbacher
  13. OT Darrin Paulo
  14. WR Joshua Johnson
  15. TE Shane Zylstra

Zylstra, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however. 

Zylstra bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He made the team coming out of the preseason but was waived in October. 

For his career, Zylstra has appeared in seven games for the Lions and caught three of seven targets for 34 yards. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply