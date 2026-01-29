Lions Sign TE Thomas Gordon To Futures Deal

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed TE Thomas Gordon to a reserve/future contract.

Gordon, 25, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in August. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed with the practice squad in late December.

During his college career at Northwestern, Gordon appeared in 54 games and recorded 54 receptions for 529 yards (9.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.