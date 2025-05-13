Lions Sign UDFA DL Keith Cooper

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed UDFA DL Keith Cooper.

In correspondence, the Lions waived OL Leif Fautanu.

Cooper was a three-star recruit and the No. 48-ranked edge in the 2021 recruiting class out of Dickinson, Texas. He committed to Tulane and transferred to Houston after three seasons.

In his collegiate career, Cooper appeared in 51 games over four seasons and recorded 119 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, eight passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.