Lions Sign WR Damion Ratley

The Lions announced they have signed WR Damion Ratley to the roster.

Detroit also confirmed the signing of LB Alex Anzalone to the roster.

Ratley, 25, was drafted in the sixth round by the Browns out of Texas A&M in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.65 million contract when the Browns waived him coming out of camp.

The Giants claimed Ratley off waivers before eventually waiving him in October. From there, he signed on to the Texans’ practice squad.

In 2020, Ratley appeared in five games for the Giants and caught four passes for 63 yards.