Lions Sign WR Ronnie Bell To Futures Deal

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Ronnie Bell to a futures contract.

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Bell, 24, was a four-year starter at Michigan before being drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,917,784 rookie deal that included a $77,784 signing bonus when the 49ers cut him in November, later bringing him back to the practice squad.

In 2024, Bell appeared in nine games for the 49ers and caught two passes on six targets for 22 yards.