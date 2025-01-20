Lions Signed 11 To Futures Deals

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed 11 players to futures contracts.

#Lions have signed the following players to Reserve/Future Contracts pic.twitter.com/c8r9oGS2zh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 20, 2025

Additionally, the team re-signed exclusive rights free agent S Morice Norris.

The full list includes:

LB Abraham Beauplan OL Kingsley Eguakun QB Jake Fromm OL Daron Gilbert S Erick Hallett OL Jamarco Jones WR Tom Kennedy S Chris Smith OL Loren Strickland CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver DL Isaac Ukwu

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Fromm, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad and he wound up starting for them at the end of the 2021 season. The Commanders signed him to their practice squad and re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season.

Washington cut him loose in May and he caught on with the Lions in recent weeks. He was also among Detroit’s final roster cuts and was later re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Fromm appeared in three games for the Giants and passed for 210 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.