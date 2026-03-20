Lions Signed DE Payton Turner

The Detroit Lions announced they signed DE Payton Turner to a contract on Friday.

Payton Turner is a Lion 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SSprqYXt1P — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 20, 2026

Turner, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12,524,737 rookie contract when the Saints declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

He was testing the market for the first time in his career when he inked a one-year, $3 million deal with Dallas last year. He missed the entire 2025 season after being placed on injured reserve in August.

In 2024, Turner appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.