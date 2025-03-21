Lions Signing CB Avonte Maddox To One-Year Deal

According to Jeff McLane, the Lions are signing CB Avonte Maddox to a one-year deal on Friday.

This marks the first time Maddox will play for a team other than the Eagles in his eight-year NFL career.

Maddox, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Eagles released him but re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Maddox appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 20 tackles and five pass defenses.