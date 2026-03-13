Lions Signing CB Roger McCreary

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Lions have agreed to terms with CB Roger McCreary on a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

McCreary, 26, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2021.

The Titans used the No. 35 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $9,165,609 contract that includes a $3,845,897 signing bonus and was in the final year of that deal when the Titans traded him to the Rams midseason.

McCreary tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2025, McCreary has appeared in eight games for the Titans and four games for the Rams. He’s recorded 33 tackles and one interception, two passes defended and a sack, all with Tennessee.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.