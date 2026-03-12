Lions Signing DB Christian Izien

According to Jordan Schultz, the Lions are signing DB Christian Izien to a one-year contract.

Tampa Bay declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason and he lands in Detroit instead. He’s played both nickel and safety for the Bucs.

Izien, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers following the 2023 draft. He signed a three-year, $2.075 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $915k in 2024.

After playing out his rookie deal, Izien was non-tendered by the Buccaneers.

In 2025, Izien appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble