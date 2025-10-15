Lions Signing DB Jammie Robinson To One-Year Deal

The Detroit Lions are signing DB Jammie Robinson to a one-year deal, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Robinson, 24, was a freshman All-SEC selection at South Carolina who transferred to Florida State after two seasons. He was named first-team All-ACC both seasons and second-team All-American as a senior.

The Panthers drafted Robinson in the fifth round with the No. 145 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year deal worth $4,169,526 that included a signing bonus of $329,526 when Carolina waived him.

The Cardinals claimed Robinson towards the end of the 2024 season but waived him coming out of the preseason.

From there, the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded three total tackles.