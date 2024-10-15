Lions Signing DT Alim McNeill To Four-Year, $97M Extension

Agent Mike McCartney announced his client, DT Alim McNeill, has agreed to a four-year extension with the Lions on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport confirms McNeill’s four-year extension is worth $97 million and includes $55 million guaranteed.

McNeill, who was set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, is now locked in with Detroit after emerging as a starter for the last three years.

He now becomes the league’s fourth highest-paid interior defensive lineman.

McNeill, 24, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First-Team All-ACC as a junior. The Lions used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 draft on McNeill.

McNeill was in the final year of his four-year, $5,129,186 contract that includes a $1,090,316 signing bonus.

In 2024, McNeill has appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded eight tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defense. PFF has him rated as the No. 6 overall interior defender out of 121 qualifying players.