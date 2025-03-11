Lions Signing DT Roy Lopez

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions are signing veteran DT Roy Lopez to a one-year contract worth $4.65 million.

Lopez, 27, was selected with the No. 195 overall pick in the sixth round by the Texans back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract with Hoston but was waived at the start of the regular season in 2023.

The Cardinals signed Lopez to their practice squad before calling him up to their active soon after.

In 2024, Lopez appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals making 16 starts and recording 28 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, a recovery and three pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.