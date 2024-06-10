Lions Signing LB Ben Niemann

According to Justin Rogers, the Lions are signing veteran LB Ben Niemann to the roster.

He’ll compete for a spot on the roster during camp.

Niemann, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa following the 2018 NFL Draft. He made the team coming out of the preseason his rookie year and stuck on the active roster for three years.

Kansas City didn’t tender Niemann as a restricted free agent in 2021 but elected to re-sign him to a one-year, $1.6 million deal. He signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022.

From there, the Titans signed Niemann to a one-year deal last offseason but ended up releasing him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Broncos practice squad.

In 2023, Niemann appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded two tackles.