Lions Signing LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Detroit Lions are signing LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, according to his agency.

Client @ReevesMaybin has agreed to terms on a deal with the @Lions. JRM back in Detroit. — Brian McLaughlin 🇺🇦 (@bd_mclaughlin) March 23, 2023

Reeves-Maybin, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans last year.

In 2022, Reeves-Maybin appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 13 tackles and one fumble recovery.