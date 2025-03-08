Lions Signing LB Zeke Turner To One-Year Extension

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Lions are signing LB and special teams ace Zeke Turner to a one-year extension.

He made a base salary of $1.125 million in 2024 with a cap number of $437,778.

Turner, 28, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.

Tuner played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to Arizona on an original-round tender that paid him a base salary of $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 before signing a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2024.

However, San Francisco released him coming out of the preseason and he later had stints with the Seahawks and Texans before joining the Lions’ practice squad in November 2024. He was signed to the active roster just over a week after signing on the practice squad.

In 2024, Turner appeared in 10 games for the Texans and Lions, recording 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks.