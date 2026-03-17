Lions Signing OLB D.J. Wonnum To One-Year, $6M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are signing OLB D.J. Wonnum to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million on Tuesday.

Detroit hosted Wonnum for a visit earlier today and was impressed enough to quickly reach a deal.

Wonnum, 28, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of South Carolina in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.04 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

He suffered a partially torn quad and finished the season on injured reserve in Minnesota, but signed a two-year deal with the Panthers.

Wonnum became an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is now testing the open market.

In 2025, Wonnum appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 42 total tackles, three sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception, and three pass defenses in 15 starts.