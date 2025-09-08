Lions Signing OT Devin Cochran

The Detroit Lions are signing OT Devin Cochran to a contract on Monday, according to his agency.

Cochran, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Cochran returned to the Bengals on a futures contract but spent the season on injured reserve. Cincinnati re-signed him and he spent time on and off their practice squad ever since.

In 2024, Cochran has appeared in three games for the Bengals at tackle.