Lions Signing S C.J. Gardner-Johnson To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $8M

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions are signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year, $8 million deal with $6.5million fully guaranteed signing.

The market was slow-moving for Johnson this offseason and he indicated some frustration with how things were going in free agency.

The Broncos came up as a potential landing spot, but it looks like the Lions proved to be his best option in the end.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 61 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and eight pass defenses.

