Lions Signing TE Ross Dwelley

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Lions are signing former 49ers TE Ross Dwelley to the practice squad

Dwelley, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad.

The 49ers promoted Dwelley to the active roster later in the year and returned to the 49ers on three consecutive one-year contracts. The Falcons signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May of last year.

San Francisco signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May, but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Dwelley appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded one reception for five yards.