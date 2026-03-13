Lions Signing TE Tyler Conklin To One-Year Deal

Mike McCartney announced that his client, TE Tyler Conklin, is signing a one-year deal with the Lions.

Congrats Tyler Conklin signing a 1 year deal with the @Lions — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 13, 2026

Conklin, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings back in 2018. He’s coming off of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract he signed with Minnesota following the draft.

Conklin was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year deal with the Jets back in 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in March of last year.

In 2025, Conklin appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 101 yards (14.4 YPC).