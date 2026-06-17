Lions Signing Two Receivers From UFL

According to James Larsen, the Lions are signing former Louisville Kings WRs Lucky Jackson and Tarik Black to the roster.

Both just finished the spring season in the United Football League and won the United Bowl with the Kings this year.

Black, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad.

New York brought Black on a futures contract for 2022 but ended up releasing him and re-signing him to the practice squad. The Jets cut Black in December and he caught on with the Ravens late in the season.

He was cut coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2023. He caught on with the Steelers ahead of training camp the following season but was let go with an injury designation.

Black finished the season with the Dolphins on the practice squad and signed a futures deal for 2025. However, Miami released him during camp.

In 2021, Black appeared in one game for the Jets and caught one pass for 10 yards receiving.

Jackson, 28, played five years at Western Kentucky, earning first-team All-CUSA honors his final season. He was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and spent time in The Spring League and the Canadian Football League before being drafted by the D.C. Defenders in the XFL in 2023.

After a breakout 2023 season with the defenders, Jackson was signed by the Vikings. Minnesota waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad, where he spent the bulk of the next two seasons. The Vikings cut him from the practice squad in September of 2025.

Jackson caught on with the Louisville Kings in the UFL for the 2026 spring season.

In 2026, Jackson appeared in 10 games and caught 32 passes for 392 yards and two touchdowns.