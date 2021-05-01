Lions Signing Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt

The Detroit Lions are signing undrafted Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt to a contract, according to his agency.
.@SageSurratt_14 —> @Lions #OnePride #NFLDraft #LegendsLiveHere pic.twitter.com/AmIEow1rRW
— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) May 1, 2021
Surratt, 23, was first-team All-ACC in 2019 and chose to opt-out of the 2020 season.
During his two-year career at Wake Forest, Surratt recorded 107 receptions for 1,582 yards (14.8 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.
