Lions Signing Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt

The Detroit Lions are signing undrafted Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt to a contract, according to his agency.

Surratt, 23, was first-team All-ACC in 2019 and chose to opt-out of the 2020 season.

During his two-year career at Wake Forest, Surratt recorded 107 receptions for 1,582 yards (14.8 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.