Lions Signing WR Jameson Williams To Three-Year, $83M Extension

Jordan Schultz reports that the Lions and WR Jameson Williams have agreed to a three-year extension worth a total of $83 million.

According to Schultz, Williams receives $67 million guaranteed as part of this deal.

The Lions have been open about Williams best football being ahead of them and it looks like they’re willing to get him locked up for the foreseeable future now instead of forcing him to play on the fifth-year option.

Williams, 24, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the national championship game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that included a $9,879,483 signing bonus. The Lions picked up his fifth-year option for 2026 which is projected to cost $15.493 million.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 15 games for the Lions and caught 58 passes on 101 targets for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 61 yards and another touchdown.