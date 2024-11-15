Lions TE Sam LaPorta Ruled Out From Week 11

The Detroit Lions announced they’ve ruled out TE Sam LaPorta from Week 11 due to a shoulder injury.

#JAXvsDET injury report presented by Henry Ford Health. pic.twitter.com/yf2bqrMOHF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2024

There was some hope for LaPorta this week with HC Dan Campbell calling him “day-to-day,” but he’ll now evidently miss Sunday’s game.

LaPorta, 23, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his senior season at Iowa before the Lions selected him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $9,465,990 rookie contract that includes a $3,884,356 signing bonus.

In 2024, LaPorta has appeared in nine games and recorded 25 receptions for 366 yards (14.6 YPC) and three touchdowns.