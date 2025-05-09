Lions Trying Out 18 Players During Rookie Minicamp

The Detroit Lions announced they are hosting 18 players at their rookie minicamp for workouts this weekend.

The full list includes:

South Carolina WR Ahmarean Brown Eastern Michigan QB Cole Snyder Ferris State WR Malik Taylor UMass CB Isaiah Rutherford Central Connecticut State WR Tavian Montgomery Vanderbilt CB Tyson Russell Kansas State CB Duke Shelley Kent State CB Naim Muhammad Bowie State WR Aamir Hall Louisville FB Duane Martin Miami (Ohio) DL Corey Suttle Miami (FL) LB Corey Flagg Jr. Missouri DL Keith Cooper Jr. Fresno State DL Bryce Bennett Nebraska DL Bryce Benhart Michigan State DL Reaquan Williams LSU DL Breiden Fehoko Auburn TE Luke Deal

Shelley, 28, was the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2,647,832 rookie contract that included a $127,832 signing bonus when the Bears waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and was promoted to the active roster later in the season. Shelley signed a contract with the Raiders but was among their final roster cuts. He caught on with the Rams in September and became an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Vikings signed him to a contract in July of last year and later caught on with the Giants.

In 2024, Shelley appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded one tackle.

Taylor, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts. However, the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason in 2022.

He caught on with the Jets ahead of the 2023 season and was on and off of the team’s practice squad. New York placed him on injured reserve in August.

In 2023, Taylor appeared in three games for the Jets and caught two passes for 13 yards.