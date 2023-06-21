Lions Unveil Alternate Helmet

The Detroit Lions officially unveiled an alternate helmet for the 2023 regular season on Wednesday.

ain’t she a beaut — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

Here’s the video produced by the Lions that shows the 1960’s logo on matte blue and a Ford Mustang emblem.

start your engines pic.twitter.com/aHOUjl9VQ0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

The Lions included a photo of Aiden Hutchinson wearing their gray uniforms, so that appears to be the combination they’ll sport in games this season.