Lions Unveil Alternate Helmet

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Detroit Lions officially unveiled an alternate helmet for the 2023 regular season on Wednesday. 

Here’s the video produced by the Lions that shows the 1960’s logo on matte blue and a Ford Mustang emblem.

The Lions included a photo of Aiden Hutchinson wearing their gray uniforms, so that appears to be the combination they’ll sport in games this season. 

