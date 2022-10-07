Lions Waive K Austin Seibert

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve placed K Austin Seibert on waivers.

This opens the door for Michael Badgley on Sunday after he joined the team a few days ago.

Seibert, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with the Browns, but was waived the following year.

From there, Seibert joined the Bengals before being claimed by the Lions last year.

In 2022, Seibert has appeared in three games for the Lions and converted 3 of 5 field goal attempts to go along with all 12 extra point tries.