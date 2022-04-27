Lions Waive Two Players

The Lions announced on Wednesday they have waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant.

#Lions have waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 27, 2022

Bolton, 26, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp, though, and reverted to injured reserve.

The Packers released him in October, 2020, and he joined the Texans practice squad. He signed a futures deal with Houston for the 2021 season before being released. He stints with the Colts and 49ers before landing with the Lions’ practice squad at the end of the season.

In 2021, Bolton appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded two tackles.

Bryant, 23, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Washington before eventually signing a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Lions in May of 2020.

Bryant landed on injured reserve due to a concussion in October but was activated after a couple of months. The Lions waived Bryant with a non-football injury designation in April of 2021 and he reverted to their NFI list.

In 2020, Bryant appeared in five games for Detroit and recorded one reception for 44 yards and no touchdowns.