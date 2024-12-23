Lions Waived DL Chris Smith

The Lions announced on Monday that they have waived DL Chris Smith from their active roster.
Smith, 24, attended Notre Dame before going undrafted back in 2023.
During his final season with Notre Dame in 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games and recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, and half a sack.
In 2024, Smith has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles.
