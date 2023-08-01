Lions Waived Injured TE Shane Zylstra

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they have waived-injured TE Shane Zylstra following a significant knee injury that is expected to have a six-month recovery time.

#Lions have waived injured TE Shane Zylstra. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 1, 2023

Zylstra will revert back to injured reserve once he clears waivers.

Zylstra, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.

He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He had a short stint on the Lions’ practice squad last year before being called up.

In 2022, Zylstra appeared in 13 games for the Lions and caught 11 passes for 60 yards receiving and four touchdowns.