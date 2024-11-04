Lions Waiving DL Chris Smith & LB Abraham Beauplan

The Lions announced on Monday that they are waiving DL Chris Smith and LB Abraham Beauplan.

Smith, 24, attended Notre Dame before going undrafted back in 2023.

During his final season with Notre Dame in 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games and recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, and half a sack.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in two game for the Lions and recorded two total tackles.

