Lions Working To Re-Sign RB Jamaal Williams

Lions GM Brad Holmes said there is “mutual interest” in re-signing impending free agent RB Jamaal Williams and negotiations are currently underway, according to Kyle Meinke.

Williams, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract in Green Bay and signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions in 2021.

In 2022, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 262 rushing attempts for 1066 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 12 receptions for 73 yards (6.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.