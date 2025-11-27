Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

The Detroit Lions announced that WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has been downgraded to out with an ankle injury.

St. Brown went to the locker room early in Thursday’s game against the Packers and was eventually listed as questionable.

St. Brown, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,265,252 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $3,366,000 in 2024.

He then signed a four-year, $120 million extension with $77 million in guarantees.

In 2025, St. Brown has appeared in 11 games for the Lions and recorded 75 receptions on 107 targets for 884 yards (11.8 YPC) and nine touchdowns.