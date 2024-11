Lions WR Jameson Williams’ Suspension Lifted

Lions WR Jameson Williams officially had his suspension lifted on Monday.

The Lions received a roster exemption for Williams that will buy them some time before needing to add him to their active roster.

Williams received a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Williams, 23, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in six games for the Lions and caught 17 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns to go along with four carries for 32 yards.