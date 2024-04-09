Logan Ryan Announces Retirement From NFL

Former 49ers S Logan Ryan announced on his social media that he’s retiring from the NFL.

“Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children!”

Ryan, 33, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.

The Giants released Ryan and he later signed on with the Buccaneers. Last offseason, the 49ers signed him to a one-year deal.

In 2023, Ryan appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 13 total tackles and a tackle for loss.