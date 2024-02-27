LSU QB Jayden Daniels Has Formal Combine Interviews With Five Teams

According to Ryan Fowler, LSU QB Jayden Daniels has formal combine interviews scheduled with five teams so far.

In addition to the Patriots, which has already been reported earlier today, Daniels will sit down with the Vikings, Giants and Saints later this evening. Tomorrow he has a formal interview with the Commanders.

Daniels is considered one of the top-tier quarterback prospects in this upcoming class and could be a top-three pick, either to New England or another team trading up.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.