Marcus Peters Free Agent Fits: Lions, Ravens, Falcons

Marcus Peters is one of the more notable free agents at this point in offseason and could be a value signing for a team looking to add some depth at a premium position.

It’s unlikely that it would cost a lot to add Peters at this point and getting him on a one-year contract could be a solid signing in the end.

This is also a situation where a training camp injury could open up a spot for Peters.

Peters, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. The Rams acquired him from the Chiefs in exchange for a 2018 fourth- and 2019 second-round pick.

Peters was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.584 million contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option. From there, Los Angeles elected to trade Peters to the Ravens for Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Peters was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that included $32 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2022, Peters appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 47 tackles, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and six pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

Detroit Lions

Another cornerback to the Lions? Although Detroit signed Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley to go with former top pick Jeff Okudah. But Moseley is coming off a torn ACL and the jury is still out on whether Okudah can be a reliable starting corner. More depth never hurts either, as teams can get painfully thin at cornerback in a hurry.

It’s not clear how much Peters has left in the tank, and he’s not for everyone either as he plays with an undisciplined streak. Sometimes it results in game-changing turnovers, other times he gets beat. The Lions’ aggressive mentality on defense seems like it would suit Peters, though.

And there are a couple of connections to note here. Former Chiefs GM John Dorsey, who took Peters in the first round in 2015, holds a senior role in the Lions front office. Lions GM Brad Holmes was in Los Angeles when they traded for Peters in 2018.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are another team to keep in mind. Atlanta has veteran CB Casey Hayward but he’s 33 and missed most of last season with an injury.

Peters is only a few years younger and it’s debatable if he has more in the tank left than Hayward.

Falcons senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton was the defensive coordinator in Kansas City while Peters was there, however, so he may be able to vouch for him.

Baltimore Ravens

Realistically a return to Baltimore makes the most sense, as Peters is a great fit there and knows the coaches and system. He should be fairly affordable and the Ravens have a big need at No. 2 corner.